How 21 whales were saved from death in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf

Bryde's whale feeding in the Hauraki Gulf amongst dolphins and seabirds.

In 2011, although commercial whaling had ended in New Zealand waters nearly four decades earlier, whales were still being killed in the Hauraki Gulf.

And not just one or two. On average, 2.3 whales were killed by ship strike in the gulf every year, says Rochelle Constantine, professor of marine ecology and conservation biology at the University of Auckland.

The clock was ticking: “Every six months, another whale was going to die”.

Constantine was part of a group that formed to find a solution to the problem. That group included international shipping representatives, iwi, scientists and environmentalists.

Most of the whales killed were Bryde’s whales. Listed as critically endangered, they have the same classification as the fairy tern, kākāpo and Māui’s dolphin.

Around 130 Bryde’s whales were using the gulf, losing two a year added 50% to their mortality rate, Constantine said.

Olivia Hamilton/Supplied Bryde's whales spend most of their life less than one body length below the sea surface.

With the whales resident year round, there was no avoiding them and the only option was for ships to slow down.

In September 2013, Port of Auckland’s voluntary Hauraki Gulf transit protocol for commercial shipping came into effect. It asked ships to slow down.

A decade on, the port monitors ship speeds, and its August report shows that ships were travelling at an average 9.5 knots through the gulf. But the voluntary protocol is not enough to keep all ships going slow.

Of the 157 ships transiting the gulf in August, five travelled over 13 knots, although one of those had an exemption to travel up to 14 knots. The fastest ships travelled at 17.6 and 18.5 knots.

Erin Johnson/Stuff Professor Rochelle Constantine, University of Auckland

Policing speeds falls to the port’s general manager of multi-cargo operations, Allan D’Souza. When a ship has gone too fast, he speaks to the offending shipping companies, preferring to take an educational approach rather than “rapping them over the knuckles”.

“Quite often it’s ignorance,” D’Souza said. “I do get asked what would happen if they don’t do it. I say, ‘it will be thrust down your throat, and you won’t have a choice’.”

Chief operations officer of New Zealand-based shipping line Armacup, Hans Corporaal, said his company would support a mandatory regulation.

The impact on shipping operations is not only minimal, he said, but the need to protect the whales “outweighs any inconvenience we might have from time to time”.

STUFF A large whale has washed onto the sands north of Hokio Beach.

But with ships under pressure to arrive on time for their berth at the port, others prefer the voluntary rule.

Bruce Hunter was operations manager for shipping company Hamburg-Süd when the protocol was decided.

Although the company owners were supportive of fixing the problem, there was concern that restrictions might be mandatory, because of the impact of missing a berth spot, he said.

But since the protocol came into effect a decade ago, no whale has been killed by ship strike within the speed zone. For Constantine, it’s one of New Zealand’s greatest conservation stories.

“There are 21 Bryde's whales alive now that would have been dead had the ships not slowed down.”

David White/Stuff Gannets and a Bryde's whale feast on anchovies in the Hauraki Gulf in 2017.

She doesn’t think about ship strike in the gulf now, “because I don’t have to”. Her current concern is a change in their food source from fish to less nutritious zooplankton, and the impact of a warmer sea caused by the La Niña weather pattern. The Bryde’s whales have followed their food source out of the gulf to more perilous territory beyond the speed boundaries.

“Those big animals will always tell you what their environment is like, and if it’s not good enough, they will leave.”

That the protocol is voluntary, means it’s flexible and could be altered to suit the movement of the whales if necessary, she said.