Woman charged with murder after man's death in suburban Upper Hutt
A woman has been charged with murder after a man died at a house on a suburban street in Upper Hutt’s Brown Owl.
Hutt Valley Police arrested the 39-year-old on Saturday morning and the woman will appear at Hutt Valley District Court this afternoon.
Police launched the homicide investigation after a man died after being found seriously injured at an Akatarawa Rd house shortly before 2.30pm on Friday.
A police spokesperson said the person was found injured but deteriorated and died at the scene.
A person at the house was “assisting” police with inquiries as police worked to figure out the circumstances of the death.
A neighbour on Awatarawa Rd said there were six or seven police cars along with a number of ambulances and a fire engine on the street.
“There’s an armed officer at the end of this steep driveway – it’s usually a very quiet street,” he said.
A scene guard was in place and the public could expect to see an increased police presence in the area, the police spokesperson said.