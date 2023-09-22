Person dead, another seriously unwell after drug poisoning in Napier

Police are investigating the sudden death on behalf of the Coroner.

A person has died and another is seriously unwell after a suspected poisoning in Napier.

Stuff understands the poisoning at a property on Guys Hill Rd, Hospital Hill was the result of recreational drug use.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 2.45pm on Friday.

Four ambulances attended and took one person in a serious condition to Hawke’s Bay Hospital, Hato Hone St John said.

Police are investigating the sudden death on behalf of the Coroner, a spokesperson said.

No further information was available.

