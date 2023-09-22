Person dead, another seriously unwell after drug poisoning in Napier
A person has died and another is seriously unwell after a suspected poisoning in Napier.
Stuff understands the poisoning at a property on Guys Hill Rd, Hospital Hill was the result of recreational drug use.
Emergency services were called to the scene about 2.45pm on Friday.
Four ambulances attended and took one person in a serious condition to Hawke’s Bay Hospital, Hato Hone St John said.
Police are investigating the sudden death on behalf of the Coroner, a spokesperson said.
No further information was available.
Where to get help for addiction
-
Alcoholics Anonymous 0800 229 6757
-
Alcohol & Drug Helpline 0800 787 797 or email help@aa.org.nz
-
Higher Ground (09) 834 0017
-
Narcotics Anonymous 0800 NA TODAY (0800 628 632)
-
Odyssey Trust 09 638 4957
-
The Salvation Army Bridge Programme 0800 53 00 00
-
If it is an emergency or you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.