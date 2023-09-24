Investigation into Queenstown's cryptosporidium outbreak intensifies, will leave 'no stone unturned'

The practical people of Queenstown find ways to deal with a boil water notice.

Health officials are leaving “no stone unturned” as they investigate Queenstown’s cryptosporidium outbreak.

In an emailed statement, Te Whatu Ora said as of 9am Sunday, there were 30 confirmed cases of, one more than Saturday, with another nine probable cases and seven cases under investigation.

Most confirmed cases are between 15 and 39 years old, with one case under 10. One person was hospitalised due to complications from crypto, but had since been discharged.

The public health team investigating the outbreak of cryptosporidium, a microscopic parasite that causes the diarrhoeal disease cryptosporidiosis, was increasing its focus on sources of infection other than widespread contamination of the water supply, Te Whatu Ora said.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Queenstown Lakes District Council Mayor Glyn Lewers, left, and property and infrastructure general manager Tony Avery answer media questions over a cryptosporidium outbreak in central Queenstown on Thursday.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council issued a boil water notice to Queenstown and Frankton residents and businesses last Monday, following eight confirmed cases.

Later in the week, water regulator Taumata Arowai slapped a compliance order on the council to upgrade its water supply to ensure drinking water is safe. Installing the required filter could take months and cost upwards of $30m, the council has said.

Te Whatu Ora is working alongside the council to establish the source of the outbreak.

Piers Fuller/Stuff A boil water notice is in place across Queenstown following an outbreak of cryptosporidium in the public water supply. (File photo)

Medical officer of health Dr Emma Sherwood said determining the source was a complex and difficult task because it could be spread in so many different ways.

“The standard potential sources of contamination include from people who have recently travelled overseas, food or drink products, hospitality premises, recreational water, or water that’s been tainted by parasites from animals – that’s a huge pool of potential sources of infection.

“Our team is keeping an open mind and looking at each and every possibility.”

A joint agency incident management team had been working on the response since being stood up on September 19 and health protection officers from Southern, with support across Te Waipounamu, had been interviewing positive cases to determine any links between positive cases, or potential contamination sources in common, Te Whatu Ora said.

They had also been investigating practices at hospitality businesses and those producing food and using water in manufacturing processes.

Incident controller Lynette Finnie said the team was actively working on establishing the size of the outbreak and trying to see if it was concentrated in a particular area.

“A heat map of positive cases’ places of residence and work shows most are from the CBD area,” Finnie said.

“We’re leaving no stone unturned – we want to get to the bottom of this as quickly as possible. We acknowledge this is a massive inconvenience to the public, businesses and the hospitality and tourism industries.”

Although the recent flooding did briefly hamper the team’s investigations, samples can now be transported to labs without delay.