Suitcases go flying across road from bus as baggage door flies open

Suitcases flew across the road after faling out of a Tranzit bus on Wellington’s Cobham Drive on Sunday.

Suitcases tumbled out of a charter bus as it drove along SH1 away from Wellington Airport, leaving other drivers dodging the luggage.

The bus’ baggage door sprung open just 10 minutes into its journey along Cobham Drive as it left the airport on Sunday evening.

A taxi driver, who didn’t want to be named, shared with Stuff photos of fallen suitcases all over the road,” he said.

“It was unbelievable. The door flicked over, and passengers’ bags started piling over 300 meters on the road.

“I was [driving] behind the bus. It stopped 300 meters ahead and passengers got out to collect their bags from the road.”

He said the bus passengers were seen picking up the suitcases off the road.

Supplied/Supplied A Stuff reader said he saw suitcases falling off a bus on SH1 in Wellington on Sunday evening.

“I had a passenger in my car, so I couldn’t stop to help the passengers.

“Passengers collected their bags, and with the help of the bus driver they put them back in the locker.”

Supplied/Supplied Tranzit bus was a charter pickup from Wellington Airport.

Tranzit Group’s communications, media and marketing manager Katie Farman said confirmed the incident but said it wasn’t a common occurrence.

“There are several variables that could have led to this happening which is why we are now investigating the root cause.

“We talk directly with our clients [passengers] to resolve any matters, and we have reached out to them on this occasion.

“We also understand there were no third parties [commuters or any other members of the public] involved.”

Farman confirmed the company did not hear of anyone getting injured or hurt in the incident.

The bus was a charter pickup from Wellington Airport.