Will having a criminal conviction impact Israel Adesanya’s UFC career?

Israel Adesanya emerged from a Kingston St building after his court appearance with bodyguards.

Will a drink-driving criminal conviction impact UFC star Israel Adesanya’s career?

Probably not, a law expert says.

Israel Adesanya appeared at Auckland District Court on Monday, where he pleaded guilty to a charge of drink-driving.

Court documents alleged Adesanya drove on August 19 with 87 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

His lawyer Karl Trotter said he sought that no conviction be entered, and this was granted by the judge. Trotter indicated they would seek a discharge without conviction at sentencing in January.

If convicted, the single charge of driving under the influence would not stop Adesanya travelling into another country, Waikato University’s senior lecturer in law Dr Anna Marie Brennan said.

The 34-year-old would need to declare it, but “the bottom line is, on its own, one DUI arrest and conviction is not grounds to deny someone into a country. In particular, the US”.

She said if a DUI charge was still pending, that would also not impede his travel to other countries.

SUPPLIED Trailer for Stylebender, a feature-length documentary about UFC fighter Israel Adesanya, directed by Zöe McIntosh.

Multiple driving under the influence convictions, or combined with other misdemeanours, could present a different situation though.

A conviction could, though, potentially have an impact on applying for residency in another country, Brennan said.

It would need to be declared, and would be up to the immigration of that country – but there could be grounds to decline an application.

Brennan said, in comparison, former Irish UFC champion Connor McGregor had a number of more serious offences that hadn’t impacted his career or stopped his ability to travel.

He was alleged to have attacked a bus in 2018, and was accused of numerous assaults and driving offences, Rolling Stone reported.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Waikato University’s senior lecturer in law Dr Anna Marie Brennan said a single driving under the influence arrest or conviction wouldn’t impact Israel Adesanya’s career.

There was also a robbery allegation and numerous alleged sexual assaults.

“There are a number of things that haven’t impeded McGregor,” Brennan said.

But, as a prominent sportsperson, she said Adesanya needed to be careful.

“He doesn’t want to be racking up lots of offences. He is supposed to be a role model.

“I don’t think it will hold him back but he doesn’t want to get a bad reputation like McGregor.”

Adesanya said, in a statement, he wanted to apologise to the community, his family, and team for the decision he made to get behind the wheel after drinking at dinner.

"I was pulled over and gave an evidentiary blood test - the reading was 87 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

Mark Evans/Getty Images Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland during the UFC 293 event at Qudos Bank Arena on September 10, 2023 in Sydney, Australia.

"I am disappointed with my decision to drive, It was wrong.

"I know that people might follow me and I want them to know I do not think this behaviour is acceptable."

Back in 2022, the City Kickboxing fighter was briefly arrested at New York’s JFK airport for criminal possession of a weapon.

He was attempting to pass through airport security when he was flagged by staff for carrying metal knuckles, TMZ Sports reported at the time.

Brass knuckles were illegal in the state of New York and Adesanya was briefly taken into custody by Transportation Security Administration staff.

He was quickly released by the Port Authority Police Department after explaining he had been given the knuckles as a gift by a fan in the airport.