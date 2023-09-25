Person's leg trapped during serious farm accident near Ashburton

One person is in a serious condition after the workplace incident

A person has been flown to hospital in a serious condition after a workplace incident at a rural property northwest of Ashburton.

According to police, emergency services were at a workplace in Staveley – 40km out of Ashburton – after a person’s leg became trapped around midday.

WorkSafe has been advised of the incident, they said.

The person was flown via helicopter to Christchurch hospital in a serious condition.

A first response unit and an ambulance were also sent to the scene.

More to come