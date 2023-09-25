Unknown body pulled from Waikato river by police

The body was found on Monday evening.

A body has been pulled from the Waikato river by the police, after being found on Monday evening.

A member of the public notified emergency services around 5:30pm of the body, according to police.

“Staff have now recovered the deceased from the water and will begin inquiries to determine their identity.”

Police said they also had to notify their next of kin and determine the circumstances around their death.

It may take some time to do so, they said.