Animal control officer who mistakenly shot family dog put on leave, independent investigation launched

The owners of a dog killed in a case of “mistaken identity” by Gisborne District Council say they are “beyond devastated” and still in shock as to how something “so unjust could happen to our boy”.

Their dog, Sarge, was “mistakenly put down” on Friday, September 22, the council has confirmed. Gisborne District Council chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann has also since confirmed to Stuff that a bolt gun was used, rather than lethal injection.

A spokesperson for Sarge’s whānau said they were still too “traumatised” to talk, but issued a statement on their behalf to Stuff:

“Our dog Sarge was taken from our property by a Gisborne District Council dog ranger and put down. His family had no opportunity to speak to anyone before he was killed. We were advised of this horrible ‘mistake’ late Friday afternoon, a mere seven hours after he was taken.”

”Beyond devastated”, the family buried their beloved pet on Saturday, supported by family and friends.

Gisborne District Council chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann confirmed to Stuff that Sarge had been taken to the pound by an animal control officer, but while at the pound, “human error” meant that another worker had mistaken Sarge for another dog scheduled to be euthanised that day.

Sarge was therefore euthanised instead “in an awful mistake”.

The staff member involved in the “very unfortunate incident” had been put on leave while an independent investigation took place, she said.

Sarge’s owners were informed the same day, and his body returned to them, the spokesperson said.

Thatcher Swann​couldn’t answer Stuff’s specific questions yet about why this had happened, or give details on how or why Sarge had been taken to the pound in the first place.

Supplied/Stuff Sarge was considered family by many in the community

“All that will be part of the investigation getting to the bottom of everything. I know there is speculation, and mentions of a video, and if anyone does have any information that could help, then council will hand it to the independent investigator.”

She confirmed that Sarge had been killed by a “captive bolt gun”, a firearm operated by explosive charge, compressed air or spring powered. She acknowledged it was a method disapproved of by SPCA, but Gisborne council had “used that method for a number of years”.

The SPCA opposes the routine use of captive bolt guns for the euthanasia of dogs in pounds or shelters.

“In most situations, the best method of euthanasia for dogs is by a veterinarian using lethal injection, where possible (and sedation if required to reduce the stress of handling prior to euthanasia),” SPCA policy says.

After animal welfare group Paw Justice complained about the use of the method in 2017 at Invercargill council, the Ministry of Primary Industries told Stuff at that time that use of a captive bolt gun was not "best practice" under animal welfare law, which recommended intravenous injection by a vet.

Under the Animal Welfare Act 1999, and the government’s 2018 code for “commercial slaughter”, there are legal obligations which must be followed, and failure to do so may result in prosecution.

The council was also taking legal advice, Thatcher Swann said, and she recognised that the community “was hurting”.

Sarge’s owners said they needed time to grieve but had been contacted by the council and would meet with them to discuss “just how deeply this has hurt us, our family and our community”.

Sarge was “a loved member” of the community, people had expressed “grief and outrage online”, they said.

They weren’t behind any support pages that had been set up, nor had they posted about the incident online.

“We do not support threats or other forms of violence against anyone in our community. We do not support the idea of fundraising or Givealittle pages being set up. This is not about money for us.”

”He was our world, and now he has gone, and nothing we say or do will bring him back.”