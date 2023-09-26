Have you seen Warwick Greenwood? Police search for man last seen in Tirau

Warwick Penney Greenwood was last seen leaving his home address in Tirau around 8pm on Monday.

Police are appealing for any sightings of a man who has been missing from Waikato since Monday night.

Warwick Penney Greenwood was last seen leaving home in Tirau around 8pm.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

He was wearing a dark green short sleeve t-shirt, and dark green trousers. He has a tattoo on his left arm of a diesel fuel cap.

Police and Warwick’s family have concerns for his welfare.

If you have seen Warwick or have any information that may assist in locating him, please contact Police on 105 if it is after the fact, or 111 if you have seen him recently.