Have you seen Quinton Arona? Police looking for man last seen at Auckland train station

Auckland police are looking for information on whereabouts of 35-year-old Quinton Arona.

Arona was last seen at Papakura Train Station on September 20. He is described as about 170-174cms tall, with a medium build, black curly hair and has a tattoo on his left arm.

Police and Quinton’s family have concerns about his welfare.

If you have seen Quinton or have any information that may assist in locating him, please contact police on 105 if it is after the fact, or 111 if you have seen him recently. Reference police file number 230920/6945.