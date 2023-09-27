Person dies after house fire in Foxton

Fire crews were called out to the fatal fire early on Wednesday. (File photo)

A person has died after a house fire in Foxton.

Firefighters were called to the house on Reeve St about 4.30am on Wednesday.

A spokesperson from Fire and Emergency Services said a person had died in the fire.

They said two fire trucks from the Foxton area were sent and on arrival a small fire was found at the property.

A specialist fire investigator was still on scene and an investigation was underway.

A police spokesperson said “one person was located in a critical condition and CPR was commenced, however they were pronounced deceased shortly after”.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they sent an ambulance to the scene.