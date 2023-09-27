Live: Labour reveals how it plans to pay for its election promises ... watch here

Person dies after house fire in Foxton

09:02, Sep 27 2023
Fire crews were called out to the fatal fire early on Wednesday. (File photo)
Fire crews were called out to the fatal fire early on Wednesday. (File photo)

A person has died after a house fire in Foxton.

Firefighters were called to the house on Reeve St about 4.30am on Wednesday.

A spokesperson from Fire and Emergency Services said a person had died in the fire.

They said two fire trucks from the Foxton area were sent and on arrival a small fire was found at the property.

A specialist fire investigator was still on scene and an investigation was underway.

A police spokesperson said “one person was located in a critical condition and CPR was commenced, however they were pronounced deceased shortly after”.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they sent an ambulance to the scene.