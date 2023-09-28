Council's secret document on practice of ignoring complaints, 'shut up shop' and 'await litigation'

Hastings District Council has confirmed a document that refers to its ‘normal practice or process’ of dealing with complaints exists, but it won’t release it.

The existence of a secret document referring to a “normal practice” of dealing with complaints by “shutting up shop”, “ignoring” and “await litigation” has been uncovered by a couple in a long-running dispute with Hastings District Council.

The existence of such a practice was discovered by Jason and Vicky Roebuck, who are in dispute with the council over its inspections of a building that was found to have numerous flaws.

Over the course of the dispute, which is the subject of legal action, the couple became aware of a document that referred to the council's ‘normal practice or process’ in dealing with complaints or litigation, which was said to be “shut up shop”, “ignore” complaints and “await litigation” or words to that effect.

In April this year, Jason Roebuck made a request to the council under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act seeking the document.

He was informed by the council that there was a document that met that description, and it was included in a report prepared by the council before a council meeting in October 2022. But it would not be released.

Hastings District Council offices.

The council, through its lawyers Rice Speir, told Roebuck that the document related to a settlement strategy in respect of a claim against the council, unrelated to Roebuck’s.

“The report remained in draft and was not finalised i.e. it was not presented to council as before that meeting could occur it became apparent that the settlement proposal could not proceed,” Roebuck was told.

The council said it didn’t have a policy or practice of the kind alleged and “therefore to the extent the request for information sought information about who, how and when the normal practice referred to was formulated or established and who within council had been directed to follow it, that information does not exist.”

Stuff sent an email on Tuesday to the Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, deputy Mayor Tania Kerr and the 14 councillors with a list of questions around the existence of the document mentioning this secret practice. No responses were received.

Several councillors contacted by Stuff refused to discuss the matter or said they were unaware of the document.

Hastings District councillor Damon Harvey has asked council staff for clarification about the document.

But when councillor Damon Harvey was contacted he said the document did exist.

“Look, I’ve been a little surprised by the council’s responses to this matter to be honest. The fact of the matter is that all councillors in office at the time – ie before the latest election – received this report, ahead of the meeting in October,” Harvey said.

“Myself and councillors were contacted by Mr Roebuck last week asking if we had received the report, and I have since asked council staff for further clarification about its contents,” he said.

Roebuck said “the apparent ‘normal practice’ of ignoring complaints and diverting them to the courts to resolve is a matter of great concern to me, as it should be to ratepayers generally, because litigation is a costly and debilitating process”.

“The Council’s own statutory complaints policy which is required as part of the Council’s accreditation as building consent authority requires fair and objective assessment with a view to resolution out of the Court if appropriate, and on this basis my legal advice is that the council’s ‘normal practice’ is illegal,” he said.

“How many other people have been ignored and/or pushed to costly litigation expense when they have raised legitimate concerns?,” Roebuck said.

“I have asked the [Office of the] Ombudsman to investigate, but in the meantime, ratepayers should be aware of the serious cultural problem within this organisation,” he said.

A council spokeswoman said the council had “no policy or practice of the kind alleged by Mr Roebuck”, but did have a responsibility to act prudently when facing claims against it and “that is what the draft report, which was never finalised or tabled, was colloquially referencing”.

She said the council had co-operated with the Office of the Ombudsman’s investigation, and felt the matter was best left with the Ombudsman, “and it would be inappropriate to comment further”.