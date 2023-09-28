Newsable: Ayesha Verrall on what it’s like to be struck by lightning

The western side of the country will experience periods of heavy rain over the weekend.

This week’s TVNZ Young Voters’ Debate revealed a startling fact.

There are at least three MPs, or MP hopefuls, that have been struck by lightning.

During the debate, panellists were asked if they were worried about being killed in a major weather event, caused by climate change.

New Zealand First candidate, Lee Donoghue, said he wasn’t afraid because he had been struck by lightning - adding his name to what now can only be called a ‘growing list’ of politicians who have been hit by bolts in the sky.

The others are National’s Maureen Pugh - who comes in first place, because she has been struck three times.

And the other is Labour Minister, and the party’s health spokesperson, Ayesha Verrall.

Verralls speaks on this morning’s episode of Newsable, to reveal what it’s like - below is an edited transcript of the interview, which you can listen to in full here.

You have been struck by lightning - please tell us all the details.

It was a long time ago - when I was 21 or 22. It was the summertime and I was visiting Wellington and my friend and I were walking into the city and it burst out raining.

So we ran to a bus stop, and I was running ahead of him. And just as I got to the bus stop, I felt this... I felt like he was behind me and had kicked me in my calf. Then as I turned around, to see why he was kicking me, the flash happened, and then I heard the thunder a few seconds later.

And as I turned around, I looked, and he was 10 metres behind me still, so he couldn't have kicked me!

Given your medical background, can you explain what happens to a human body when it is struck by lightning?

It gets conducted through your body - and of course I’m aware that you can die from it!

I was practising medicine in Singapore where it is taken very seriously because there's lightning every second afternoon in Singapore.

There's lots of outdoor pools because it's tropical and everyone clears out of the pool immediately when [storms] happen.

Do you believe there could be a link between getting struck by lightning and getting into politics?

It’s hard to believe.. But I do take your point. Obviously my colleague Maureen Pugh has had the misfortune of being struck three times. That’s pretty rough,

Ayesha Verall also answers questions about Labour’s recent policy pledge to “turbo-boost” Pharmac funding - listen to the full interview here.

Newsable is Stuff’s daily news podcast, wrapping up what’s worth talking about in a short package every weekday morning. You can find new episodes and more detail on our stories here or in our newsletter. Make sure to like and follow us wherever you get your podcasts and across Instagram and TikTok.