Sinkhole formed after Auckland sewer collapse, closing some beaches

The collapse of a Central Auckland sewer line has created a large sinkhole and resulted in a massive sewage overflow pouring into Waitemata Habour, and the closure of some Auckland beaches.

A company undertaking work at a property on St Georges Bay Rd, above the Orakei Main Sewer, alerted Watercare to a hole in the ground on Monday.

Part of the Central Auckland sewer line, the 2.1metre-diametre brick sewer is approximately 13 metres underground and serves large parts of central and west Auckland. The top of the wastewater pipe has collapsed.

Watercare chief operations officer Mark Bourne said Watercare took steps on Tuesday to address the situation, including seeking advice from geotechnical engineers to guide their approach for repairs.

“Our crews worked until early this morning, removing material to strategically widen the tomo, stabilising the ground and preventing further material entering the pipe.

“Unfortunately, the situation has worsened with the sewer becoming completely blocked this morning, which may be causing overflows elsewhere in the network.

“Our crews on site are currently working with a large excavator to further widen the top of the tomo to remove the debris causing the blockage.

“Safety is our number one priority. The ground near the tomo is unstable so we have established an exclusion zone around the site to ensure the safety of the public, staff and contractors.

“We’re working hard to confirm any overflow locations and to minimise any environmental impact as much as possible."

“As we haven’t yet been able to confirm overflow locations, we have raised black water quality pins on Safeswim and are urging Aucklanders to avoid swimming, fishing and recreational activity in the Waitematā Harbour.”

Warning signs are currently being erected at all inner-city beaches.

“Once the blockage has been cleared, wastewater will be able to flow through the pipe again and we’ll progress with planning for its repair.

“Safeswim status will be regularly updated.”

Safe Swim’s website said, “Wastewater has backed up and is overflowing at the lowest point, being an engineered overflow point into Meola Creek.

“The black flags will stay up for at least 72 hours while we work to resolve the issue.”

Beaches affected:

Point Chevalier

St Heliers

Kohimarama

Devonport

Torpedo Bay

Cheltenham

Bayswater

Judges Bay