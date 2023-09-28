Tova podcast: Cross bench chaos - ACT and NZ First clash over what their future government might look like

“Yes”, ACT leader David Seymour replied after he was asked on the Tova podcast this week if he still thinks Winston Peters is the least trustworthy politician in New Zealand.

ANALYSIS: “Yes”, ACT leader David Seymour finally replied after only the fourth time he was asked on the Tova podcast this week if he still thinks Winston Peters is the least trustworthy politician in New Zealand.

Well, that bodes well for a potential future National, Act, NZ First coalition, which is something both major television polls have predicted this week.

At least there was no love lost, NZ First’s Shane Jones responded in kind on the pod to what he called Seymour’s “gratuitous and venal remarks”, saying Kiwis don’t want the level of ego Seymour brings to politics.

And yeah we know, we know, National and ACT’s “very strong preference” is to form a government with just National and ACT.

The problem for them is, the polls tell us you don’t always get what you want and there’s a very high chance Winston will be the meat in that centre-right sandwich.

Then you’ve got to ask, well how will that work? How will two parties - ACT and NZ First - who have spent a great deal of time, energy and oxygen absolutely bagging each other, how on earth will they make this work?

If our interviews with Seymour and Jones are anything to go by, they won’t.

Not only was there name-calling, there was also a concerted effort, as you might expect, from both sides trying to kill off the vote of the other.

Seymour: “This is a person [Winston Peters] who has had a lot of choices and a lot of chances to fix the exact things he now rails against and to say, ‘I deserve another chance’, despite all the other times. I don't think it's credible.”

Jones: “The trend is currently against David Seymour. He has spent a small fortune on a pink plane and a bus that I've called the Stinky Pinky, but his votes are disappearing. And a number of them are going back to National and I suspect a lot of those potential voters are now filling the halls that Winston is gracing throughout New Zealand.”

What was even more flabbergasting - and concerning if you’re a fan of stable democracy - were the attacks levelled over what the future governing arrangement might look like.

We dig into Seymour’s proposition of ACT sitting on the cross benches supporting a National/NZ First government - how far he’s willing to go as a last resort might surprise some people.

Jones called it “chaotic” saying Seymour is “trying to hijack democracy”.

