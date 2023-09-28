Controversial figures Brian Tamaki and Julian Batchelor bed-in for protests

Wellington will see scores of protesters clogging up streets on Thursday as Brian Tamaki’s protest rolls through the city on its way to Parliament.

With last year’s occupation still fresh in the minds of police, they have brought in reinforcements from around the country – although the expectation is this will be a peaceful event.

And there aren’t signs of it reaching the scale of last year. The online groups and message boards which were very active leading up to and during the occupation outside Parliament have been quiet.

Disinformation platform Counterspin Media, which had a heavy presence during last year’s occupation, hasn’t even made mention of the protest.

Both the Brian Tamaki led The Freedom & Rights Coalition (TFRC), and Julian Batchelor’s Stop Co-Governance group, will be marching through town at the same time.

Tamaki’s ‘Revolution Convoy 2023’ started making its way through the country on Tuesday, with groups coming from both Cape Reinga and Bluff.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Self-proclaimed bishop Brian Tamaki from Destiny Church faced off against pro-transgender activists earlier this year.

Tamaki marching again

Tamaki has for more than two decades courted notoriety as the leader of Destiny Church.

During the pandemic he hitched his wagon to a number of protest movements, and ultimately helped found the TFRC.

While opposing the Covid-19 mandates, Tamaki faced run-ins with police and was arrested and charged with breaching a Covid-19 order as he organised and attended a number of protests.

He was subsequently charged with breaching his bail conditions when he attended a further anti-mandate protest in Christchurch.

It’s not even the first time he has marched on Parliament since the occupation, as he led about 1000 people through the streets of Wellington in August last year.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Tamaki appeared at the Wellington occupation early on.

Politically he has joined forces with a number of minor parties for this year’s election under the umbrella party of Freedoms NZ that he co-leads with lawyer Sue Grey.

His wife, Hannah Tamaki, leads the Vision NZ party that also falls under the umbrella.

Protest partner Batchelor

For this protest, they have thrown their hats in the ring with Batchelor who is bringing his Stop Co-Governance roadshow to the capital.

Batchelor has been touring New Zealand with a message which has been met with strong opposition from anti-racist protest groups.

Anthony Phelps / STUFF Julian Batchelor speaks in a tent in a back yard in Picton during his Stop Co-Governance tour after the hotel it was scheduled for withdrew its site as host.

Often he has seen bookings for venues cancelled and protesters have infiltrated and disrupted his meetings.

He has in the past been escorted out by police, while in Palmerston North a protester was forcibly dragged from a meeting by his supporters.

Stuff has reported on his meetings where he outlines his idea of the definition of co-governance – “the elite Māori takeover of New Zealand” – before railing against those who oppose him.

He believes the commonly understood meaning of the Treaty of Waitangi is false, and the truth has been covered up by politicians, public servants, iwi and the media.

Most recently, he attracted attention for threatening legal action against TVNZ, and for gaining the attention of DB Breweries for using their “Yeah, Right” format ads to promote his cause.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Julian Batchelor reacts as he walks past counter-protesters during a ‘Stop Co-Governance’ march in Christchurch.

Neither Batchelor nor Tamaki returned requests for comment for this story about the protest and why they were taking part.

Wellington’s relieving district police commander, Acting Superintendent Wade Jennings, said on Wednesday police will be highly visible across Wellington ahead of the protests.

“Our planning for this has been under way for several weeks, and we are now well-placed to respond to a number of, and range of, scenarios,” he said.

Police have closed roads around Parliament, with Molesworth Street and neighbouring streets shut, or operating with restricted access, while tow trucks will be on stand-by.

“We will have a very low tolerance for any structures being set up on the grounds, and we do have the ability to mobilise additional staff quickly if required.”