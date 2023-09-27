Motorcyclist dies after crashing into the water in Rotorua

One person has died after the motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist has died after crashing into the water near Okere Falls in Rotoura.

According to police, two motorcycles were riding along Hamurana Rd when one of them crashed into the water around 7pm.

The person received medical assistance, but died at the scene, they said.

“The Serious Crash Unit are attending the scene to conduct a scene examination.”

The road was closed as of 9pm on Wednesday night.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area.