Crash closes SH18 westbound in Auckland

A two-car crash has closed SH18 westbound in Greenhithe, Auckland on Saturday night.

A person who was trapped in the crash has been taken to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition, a Hato Hone St John Ambulance spokesperson said.

Four fire trucks, police and ambulance crews attended the crash, with Fire and Emergency alerted at 8.13pm.

The state highway is closed between Tauhinu Road and Squadron Drive.

Waka Kotahi has advised motorists to consider using SH16 and SH18 on Saturday while a strong wind warning is in place for the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Lighter and high-sided vehicles have been advised to use the Western Ring Route.