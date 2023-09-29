Auckland business owners complained of foul smells, sewage, for months before sewer line collapse

The collapse of a sewerage pipe below Saint Georges Bay Road came as no surprise to Parnell business owners, who say they have been putting up with foul smells and sewage on their properties for months.

Some Auckland beaches were closed on Wednesday following the collapse of a central Auckland sewer line that created a large sinkhole and resulted in a massive sewage overflow pouring into Waitemata Harbour.

A business owner in Parnell, who doesn’t want to be named, said they scoop black smelly water out of their property every time it rained.

“We put up with sewage and poo in our bathrooms popping out every time there is heavy rain,” he said.

”We have seen all sorts of stuff; human waste, strips of toilet paper and even female hygiene products popping out in sewage overflow.

“The smell remains for at least a day and it is so bad at times our staff have complained of feeling sick.”

Parnell Business Association general manager Cheryl Adamson said business owners have complained about sewage overflows after some heavy storms, but Watercare has not addressed the issue.

“The difficulty navigating the silos between Watercare and Auckland Council Healthy Waters and their inability to address a number of issues our businesses have had – some dating back to 2021 – has us all very concerned. Business owners have suffered enough,” she said.

“There is a historic problem in this area due to ageing infrastructure that has not been maintained properly.”

Adamson says Busineses around St Georges Bay Rd specifically had sewage water enter their premises earlier this year following the January floods.

“Along The Strand, certain businesses who have relocated back since the January floods complain about unpleasant smells in their bathrooms after heavy downpours,” she said.

“We've been calling on a resolution for a long time, with this collapsed pipe being one of many signs that the ageing water infrastructure systems in Parnell are in dire need of support.

“We hope this is the sign Auckland Council and Watercare need to make more progress in upgrading the pipes in the Parnell area."

In a statement released on Wednesday, chief operations officer Mark Bourne said Watercare took steps on Tuesday to address the situation, including seeking advice from geotechnical engineers to guide their approach for repairs.

There is no quick fix for the blockage in the Orakei main sewer and the repair is likely to be the largest wastewater bypass solution that’s ever been put in place in New Zealand, Bourne said.

He added the latest CCTV inspections indicate the blockage of debris in the pipe extends for about 25 metres.

“Our crews have been working around the clock to try to clear as much of the blockage as possible. Last night, by hydro-excavation – jetting water into the blockage – we were able to clear about three tonnes of material.

But with a 25-metre section of debris, it’s looking very unlikely that we’ll be able to clear the full blockage without major excavation."

In response to a question about the problems business owners were experiencing, a Watercare spokesperson said the local network in Parnell was a “shallow, combined wastewater-stormwater network”.

“From time to time, odours can occur near stormwater grates,” they said.

“We have seen small tomos appear in the Parnell area since the January storm, and we do have a couple of small temporary overland bypass pumping in place on the local network. Unfortunately, these overland solutions can cause smells.

“We are planning permanent repairs to the affected local pipes, which will eliminate the need for overland pumping.”

A rāhui was placed by Ngāti Whātua on Waitematā supporting there be no swimming, fishing, paddling, diving or entering water.

Transport across the Waitematā is allowed.

Beaches affected