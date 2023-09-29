Clive Nothling's son grateful to have sailed alongside dad just prior to ‘freak accident’ death on yacht near Fiji

Veteran sailor Clive Nothling’s son says his spirit will continue to live on through the joy, freedom and love of sailing, after he died during a ‘freak accident’ off the coast of Fiji.

Clive Nothling was on board the yacht Second Life with his friend Kev (Zach) Harper and another person when they ran into trouble off the coast of Fiji.

Military and cruise boats alike scrambled to make it to the yacht after it issued a mayday call on Sunday. The yacht had a broken mast when ships arrived.

Nothling, a long-time sailor, died during the incident.

Nothling’s son, Zak, said early on Sunday they had “lost Dad in a freak accident at sea on the return passage from Fiji”.

Nothling had 50-years of sailing experience under his belt and had circumnavigated the globe, Zak wrote in a post to Facebook.

His Dad had lived an adventurous life and was content, especially when on the water, doing what he loved most, he said.

Zak thanked the NZ High Commission in Suva for going ‘above and beyond’ to help bring Nothling home.

“I am profoundly grateful to have learned how to sail alongside him, and to have shared the trip up to Fiji earlier this year,” he wrote.

“This experience is one I will hold onto forever.”

The yacht had made its way over to Fiji a few months prior to the accident, with Zak joining the trip and documenting the journey.

In the video, Zak said he had been looking forward to the trip, as it would mean spending a long period of time with his father – who he hadn’t spent much time with since he was a kid.

The yacht, Second Life, was sunk by the Fijian Navy after the rescue.

“His spirit will continue to live on through the joy, freedom and love of sailing and being on the water he passed on to me.”

Nothling’s friend and Fijian local Luisa Tinai Melisa also previously paid tribute to him, describing him as a caring and generous man.

“He always care[d] for everybody.

“We really miss him,” she said.

Maritime NZ confirmed that both the survivors were being taken to Fiji, as well as the body of the deceased.