Weather: Westerly gales and rain set to batter most of the country

The reprieve from strong winds will be short-lived, with westerly gales forecast to batter large parts of the country from Friday.

It’s also looking like a soggy second half of the week, with everywhere likely to see some wet weather.

MetService Meteorologist Ngaire Wotherspoon said the wild spring weather is continuing, with the disturbed westerly flow spreading a series of fast-moving fronts over the country.

“Along with the wind, it’s going to be rainy and temperatures will be dropping, so it’s going to feel pretty grim.”

She said showers and thunderstorms over central and northern regions eased on Thursday, only for another front to spread rain over the lower South Island on Friday.

“This front may bring heavy falls or even hail to western regions, followed by cold, showery southwesterlies.”

Strong westerly quarter winds - between northwesterly and southwesterly - were expected to be widespread.

MetService issued strong wind watches from South Canterbury to Auckland for Friday and Saturday, but Wotherspoon warned more might be added as the weekend progressed.

The Canterbury High Country and inland Marlborough ranges were under a Strong Wind Watch from Friday morning until the evening.

The Tararua District and southern Hawke’s Bay joined later in the morning, continuing until Saturday morning, when they were replaced by a Strong Wind Watch for Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula.

Snow levels were expected to lower to 500m in Southland Friday evening, dropping further early Saturday morning.

Wotherspoon said showers and winds for the North Island should start to ease from late Saturday afternoon, but it would still be a wet kick-off for the O’Reilly Cup final test.

“After a wet couple of days, supporting the Black Ferns in Hamilton is a great way to get out of the house, but be sure to wrap up warm underneath a water and windproof layer.”

More fast-moving fronts were expected to travel up the country into the second week of school holidays, with heavy rain expected for the South Island west coast from Sunday.