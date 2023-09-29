Newsable: The clam you don’t want to eat, but do need to know about

Invasive freshwater gold clams were found in the Waikato River in May after being in the river for at least two years.

Experts believe there is a danger an invasive clam that has “successfully colonised” part of the Waikato River could also end up in the South Island.

The freshwater gold clam, also known as the Asian Clam, was first discovered in the Waikato earlier this year - but it appears its spread could already be unstoppable.

The Ministry of Primary Industries believes it may have been quietly taking over the river for the last two to three years, before it was found.

John Walsh, the department’s Director of Readiness and Response, speaks with Newsable this morning about how it managed to float under the radar for so long, and the massive job ahead to get it under control.

Below is an edited transcript of the interview, which you can listen to in full here.

How do we think these clams got here?

Well, look, we're not sure how they got here. That's often the way with some of these invasive pests.

They're really widespread throughout the world, and they originally come from Southeast Asia - but now they're found in North America, South America, Africa, Europe. So there's a range of places they could have come from.

What’s the problem with them? Couldn’t we just harvest them, and eat them?

In their natural environment, they are considered a bit of a delicacy - but we wouldn't recommend people eat them out of the Waikato river.

They’re a filter feeder, so they concentrate any bad stuff that might be in the river [into] the clam itself.

[As to the] damage they can do? They have proven in some places to be quite aggressive invaders - they’re really successful at colonising rivers and lakes and other waterways. They can form really large scale mats and big clumps in rivers and waterways, and what they’re doing is they’re competing with the native species for space and for nutrients. So it makes it difficult for those native species to survive, in some circumstances.

Why are they so hard to get rid of? When did we first realise we had a problem?

We’ve known about it for only a couple of months - but they appear to have been here for two to three years. They’ve already successfully colonised quite a large part of the Waikato River, about 99 kilometres.

We found it down below Hamilton city and they appear to be, in some places, quite dense. So when you get them at scale, they’re hard to get rid of.

It’s a really prolific breeder - they can reproduce asexually, and they just pump out large volumes of spat, or baby clams, over the course of the breeding season. So, tens of thousands a year.

John Walsh also answers questions about who, if anyone, dropped the ball in monitoring and what steps are being taken to reduce the invasive species’ impact. Listen to the full interview here.

Newsable is Stuff’s daily news podcast, wrapping up what’s worth talking about in a short package every weekday morning. You can find new episodes and more detail on our stories here or in our newsletter. Make sure to like and follow us wherever you get your podcasts and across Instagram and TikTok.