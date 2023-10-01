Run Sam Run: Inside the painful world of ultra running

This documentary reveals the love story, and the painful road to success, behind one of New Zealand's most incredible athletes.

In April 2021, virtual unknown Sam Harvey burst onto New Zealand’s extreme running scene, with an incredible performance to almost win a gruelling “backyard” ultra race.

Stuff journalist Mike White witnessed the feat, and then learnt of the extraordinary love story that had led Harvey to enter the race, and run till he collapsed.

Since then, White, and Stuff video journalist Lawrence Smith, have followed Harvey’s progress, as he has rapidly become one of the world’s leading - and most talked about - ultra-distance runners.

Their documentary, Run Sam Run, is being released as Harvey travels to America to compete in the world backyard ultra running championships, where he hopes to run further than any human has ever run before.

Read the story here: Can Sam Harvey run further than anyone?

Part two coming Monday.