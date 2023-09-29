Police investigating murder in Foxton after house fire

A person died after a house fire in Foxton on Wednesday. Now police are investigating it as a murder.

Police have launched a homicide investigation following a house fire in Horowhenua.

A person died after a house fire on Reeve St in Foxton early on Wednesday morning and now Central District crime manager, Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan, said a homicide investigation had been launched.

Sheridan said the body of a man was found in the house and police determined his death was suspicious.

Police were working hard to establish exactly what happened and who was responsible, Sheridan said.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Reeve St area early on Wednesday morning, or who has information that could assist the investigation.

Call police on 105 or make a report online at police.govt.nz/use-105 and reference file number 230927/1551.