Police investigating suspected murder in Foxton after house fire

Police at the scene of a house fire in Foxton where a man died.

Police have launched a homicide investigation following a house fire in Horowhenua.

A person died after a house fire on Reeve St in Foxton early on Wednesday morning and now Central District crime manager, Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan, said a homicide investigation had been launched.

Sheridan said the body of a man was found in the house and police determined his death was suspicious.

Police were working hard to establish exactly what happened and who was responsible, Sheridan said.

Police, forensics and fire investigators remained at the scene on Friday.

The property was down a long driveway and had been taped off. Two tents had been erected - one blue and one red - between the entrance to the drive and the home. People in white suits and masks could be seen checking through various items.

A neighbour, who did not want to be identified, said they did not know what had occurred.

Warwick Smith/Stuff There was a fire at the house on Reeve St on Wednesday and the body of a man was found.

They woke to the sounds of sirens and the towns fire alarm early Wednesday morning and police had been at the property since.

They did not "smell any smoke or see any flames".

"I don't think they lived there long...he's a Māori man.

"I've seen some kids and a lady there but I don't know if they stayed there too."

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Reeve St area early on Wednesday morning, or who has information that could assist the investigation.

Call police on 105 or make a report online at police.govt.nz/use-105 and reference file number 230927/1551.