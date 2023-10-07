Missing people in New Zealand: The disappearance of Athol Turner

Athol James Turner was 60-years-old when he was last seen on July 11, 2017.

Athol Turner was discharged from Nelson Hospital at 3.30pm on July 11, 2017.

His bank card was used at McDonald’s the following night, and then the 60-year-old was never seen or heard from again.

He lived a transient lifestyle by choice, refusing countless offers of help from his family. He was also an alcoholic, known to steal and fight.

It has now been more than six years since Turner vanished without a trace, and everyone remains in the dark about where he is.

His family think foul play was involved – something the police aren’t able to rule out.

“Everywhere he went he caused problems. He just couldn’t help himself,” his sister Debbie Russ said.

“I think he’s been taken out by someone.”

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Athol Turner controversially set up camp in the players’ shelter at the Nelson Croquet Club.

In February 2022, Coroner Mary-Anne Borrowdale ruled that Turner died on or after July 12, 2017, in an unknown location in or around Nelson from an unknown cause.

This was because there was no evidence to prove otherwise, but the police could still not determine the circumstances of his death.

“I don’t think he left Nelson. Someone here had something to do with it,” Russ said.

“I think someone has killed him, maybe buried him somewhere.”

He was known to fight, she said. It also wouldn’t take much to knock him down, because he’d been sick and was thin.

“And if he was drunk, he wouldn’t put up a big fight.”

Due to his transient lifestyle, it was 5 months after the last confirmed sighting of Turner, when Russ officially reported her brother missing.

Turner is one of 586 kiwis recorded as missing.

The police data – released under the Official Information Act – included people believed to be overseas, people from other countries reported as missing in New Zealand, and some who have lost contact with family members and do not wish to be found.

Russ said she knew something was wrong when she found out Turner’s sickness benefit – which he relied on – was stopped in August, 2017.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Turner had previously worked as a joiner and undertaker, but was unemployed for most of his adult life.

He’d also stopped replying to calls and texts, which Russ said was out of character.

And then all of Turner’s stuff disappeared.

He had a shopping trolley, two push-bikes, a coffee machine, clothes and various other items that he would cart around.

“Nothing is there any more, it’s gone,” Russ said.

She had ruled out Turner going bush because he needed regular B12 injections, which was a consequence of having his stomach replaced as a child due to the complications of measles.

Without the injections, he would become severely anaemic, weak, and frail.

Russ also thought if there’d been an accident, his body would have been found. He didn’t have a car or a licence.

“It would be nice to know for closure... Someone knows.”

The coroner’s findings said while Turner had previously worked as a joiner and then as an undertaker, for much of his adult life he was unemployed.

He was briefly married, with a daughter and a stepdaughter.

From 2010 to 2017, he lived at Franklyn Village, a low-cost housing complex in Nelson, but was asked to leave after falling out with the manager.

“There is evidence to suggest that Turner could become disputatious with other people, and that he was frequently involved in situations of conflict,” Coroner Borrowdale said in her findings.

From the village, Turner moved to the Night Shelter and from there to the Hinemoa Croquet Club. There, he controversially erected a makeshift camp inside the players’ shelter.

He was then found squatting in numerous places by police, and was charged with trespassing.

It was after a five-night hospital admission for a lower respiratory tract infection, mild bronchiectasis, rib fractures, hyponatremia and anaemia that Turner vanished.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Sweedish journalist Love Lyssarides is writing and recording a podcast in Swedish about the 1989 disappearance of Swedish backpacker couple Heidi Paakkonen, 21, and Urban Hoglin, 23.

Borrowdale said police provided an “exhaustive report” detailing the enquiries into Turner’s disappearance.

Officers had formed the opinion that Turner must be deceased in the absence of contradicting evidence, even though the circumstances were unknown.

“I have reached the same view,” she said.

His ongoing medical needs would have been likely to cause him to contact a doctor if he were alive.

He also relied upon a sickness benefit, which was stopped in August 2017. His bank accounts had been untouched since.

Vodafone confirmed there was no activity on his cellphone after July 11, 2017 and said it was not polling to any cellphone tower.

He had also uncharacteristically made no contact with family.

“Any finding that I might be tempted to make as the circumstances of his death could only be speculation,” Borrowdale concluded.

“I am therefore unable to take further what occurred in relation to the disappearance of Mr Turner or the cause and manner of his death.

She said his body was presumed to be “permanently lost or irrecoverable” unless further evidence emerged.

Detective Sergeant Micaela Rolton said the time delay in reporting Turner missing meant there was limited CCTV and telecommunications due to retention periods.

Officers were, though, able to confirm Turner's hospital stay from July 6 until July 11, 2017.

Upon discharge, Turner left a bag there to collect later, but Rolton said there were no hospital records to suggest what happened to it.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Due to Turner’s transient lifestyle, it was five months after his last confirmed sighting when he was officially reported missing.

She said Turner did not have accommodation arranged when he left the hospital, and his intentions that evening were unknown.

“All aspects of the enquiry were looked into including whether there were any suspicious circumstances around Athol’s disappearance.

“No evidence suggested foul play was a factor, but it cannot be ruled out.”

It was still unknown what happened to Turner, but Rolton said “all enquiries were exhausted”.

She said police were open to receiving any new information on 105 regarding Turner, which might lead to answers for his family and police.

Tania Kearns, Turner’s youngest sister, said she ran into him as he was leaving Nelson Hospital.

She was rushing to an appointment but asked to meet him later for lunch. He agreed, but later asked to reschedule because he was busy with a friend.

She never saw him again.

“I know he’s not alive, I can feel it. We all know he’s not here any more.

“He’s not the sort of person to be so cruel, he wouldn’t do that to us. He just wouldn’t take off.”

Kearns said she idolised her older brother growing up.

“I looked up to him a lot, and then he got married and lived in Napier. I went up there a few times, but then he was drinking way too much.

“He changed, and I saw him in a different eye. I didn’t like the person he’d become.”

She said he moved back to Nelson after his marriage broke up and “went to pieces a bit”.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff “No evidence suggested foul play was a factor, but it cannot be ruled out,” police said.

He’d lived with numerous family members over the years, including Kearns, but would steal and cause trouble.

They would put him up in various backpackers, and he just kept going missing and ending up on the streets.

She said Turner had pissed off a lot of people, stole from many and ended up owing a lot of money.

“I think in later years life did become harder for him. If he’d accepted help, I think things would have been a lot different. But he chose to do the things he did to people.

“We all kept in contact to make sure he was okay. He was still our brother and we still loved him.

“We tried to help him so many times. That was the lifestyle he chose in the end, and it took me a long time to accept that I couldn’t help him. He didn’t want to be helped.

“I wish we could have done more. You feel guilty for so long. If someone doesn’t want help, you can’t help them.

Every time a body was found, Kearns said she would hold her breath. The police had Turner’s DNA on file, and would be able to identify his body if found.

“It would just be nice to know, it always leaves that gap.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff “I know he’s not alive, I can feel it. We all know he’s not here any more,” Turner’s sister Tania Kearns said.

“You can’t just fall off the face of the earth. There’s got to be something. There is absolutely no trace whatsoever, no paper trail.

“We all have our theories, we think someone has got to him, but how do you know?”

Kearns still held out hope that she would find out what happened to her brother.

“I would love it in my lifetime, it would just be some closure.”

She said she would even be grateful if someone gave the police information anonymously.

“It’s irrelevant how he passed. We know he has, but we just need a bit of closure.

“It’s just sad. It makes you feel very sad. He was our brother, and he isn’t here any more. It would just be nice to know.”