Thunderstorms sweep country, red alert for Harbour Bridge

The weekend forecast including Friday shows it'll be a cold start to the days ahead.

Any let-up in the weather is unlikely to happen until the end of the day – and tomorrow is likely to be a brief respite, the Metservice says.

Thunderstorms and high winds are sweeping the country.

Waka Kotahi has a red alert in place from 4am Saturday until 8am for the Auckland Harbour Bridge because of wind gusts that are expected to reach 90km/h to 100 km/h.

There is an amber alert for the rest of the day until 8pm. Drivers of high-sided vehicles and motorists are advised to use the western ring route.

A Metservice spokesperson said there was a “strong and blustery” situation over the North Island at the moment. “Quite a lot of strong winds for most of the North Island. There’s a thunderstorm risk through most of the day [for the North Island], easing this afternoon.”

She said the rain radar was “very active”, with rain across most of the country.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff High-sided vehicles are being asked to avoid the bridge.

The risk of thunderstorms would ease in the South Island a bit earlier than the North Island, with less widespread showers, starting to clear in the afternoon.

But it would be the evening before it started clearing in the North Island.

“You have to get through the whole day before you get to that point.”

She said tomorrow was likely to be a “brief easing” of the weather.

Metservice is forecasting showers and wind on Monday for Auckland, before clearing again on Tuesday. In Wellington, the forecast is for widespread showers and gale northwesterlies turning to strong southwesterlies in the evening. Christchurch is forecast to have a few showers on Monday before clearing.