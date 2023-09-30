Counter protest turnout swells well beyond size of original protest

Traffic was held up at the start of Lambton Quay as the two protest groups collided at the Willis Street intersection.

A protest organised by Julian Batchelor’s Stop Co-Governance group has been drowned out first by the rain, and then a counter protest that drew many more times the number of people.

The protest march through central Wellington to Parliament was first hampered by the rain as a cold front blasted the capital early Saturday, and then by the bigger crowd.

The protest travelled from Civic Square down to Parliament’s grounds and involved about 100 people. As the group walked they cheered, “One law for all,” and “one man one vote”.

Batchelor told the gathered group he wanted his protesters to be “united”.

Counter protesters gathered at Te Aro Park on Dixon Street in central Wellington.

The counter protesters had earlier gathered just down the road at Te Aro Park before marching up Willis Street to meet the Stop Co-Governance supporters.

As they marched they elicited cheers of support from young passers-by.

With about 600 people in the counter protest, their march caused some disruption for motorists in the Wellington CBD.

Stop Co-Governance group leader Julian Batchelor led the protest march to Parliament through central Wellington.

A No 2 bus was trapped between the protest groups, and cars were forced to turn with a Lambton Quay intersection blocked.

Their tune for the march was, “No to racism, no to hate, Julian is not your mate”.

Police put some space between the protest groups as they marched down Lambton Quay. At one point the counter protesters blocked in a lead vehicle in the Stop Co-Governance protest.

A protester's vehicle was trapped in by counter protesters on Lambton Quay.

The counter protesters were starkly different in their makeup. They were a mixture of young, old, and from a cross-section of ethnicities and identities.

“While we go down the most populated street in Wellington, Julian has to take the back roads in the dark where racism belongs,” said a protest leader who only gave their name as Zara.

Once at Parliament, the protesters clashed in song as their chanting took full voice.

The Stop Co-Governance protesters march along Lambton Quay on Saturday morning.

Speaking at the grounds, Batchelor congratulated his supporters for standing “against the rabble and against the mob”.

As he spoke, he had to compete with the counter protesters singing Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi. They drowned out much of what Batchelor had to say.

Scotty, a leader of Christians for Co-Governance, said, “We just have to keep loving them while the world changes.”

The national anthem was sung by the protesters at Parliament, though they omitted the te reo Māori verse. The counter protesters followed up with the Māori verse.