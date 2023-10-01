Director of world-famous Dunedin Study professor Richie Poulton dies, aged 61

Professor Richie Poulton, Dunedin Study (based out of the University of Otago’s Dunedin Multidisciplinary Health and Development Research Unit)

Professor Richie Poulton​, one of the researchers behind the Dunedin Study, has died, aged 61.

The Dunedin Multidisciplinary Health and Development Study began when University of Otago health researchers began studying a group of 1037 children born in Dunedin in 1972 and 1973. The first four participants were born on April 1, 1972.

They published more than 1300 peer-reviewed journal articles, books, and reports on many aspects of human health and development over the 50 years since.

Pulton joined the team as the study’s deputy director in 1995, before replacing its founder, Dr Phil Silva, as director after his retirement in 2000.

The study was the beloved centre of Poulton’s professional life. In 2022, he told Stuff that those participants were “superheroes” in the eyes of himself and his fellow researchers.

Poulton’s own academic history started as a junior interviewer with the study, when the cohort participants were just fledgling teens in 1985/86.

While studying to be a clinical psychologist, he knew almost nothing about the study, but needed a part-time job and “thought it sounded interesting”.

The question he first asked, he recalled 37 years later, was about memory.

University of Otago/Supplied The study has been credited for raising the age at which people could be sentenced to death in the United States following what it revealed about adolescent behaviour.

Professor Sir Peter Gluckman​, former New Zealand chief science advisor, on Sunday paid tribute to Poulton.

“I have lost a close friend and collaborator, and New Zealand has lost an intellectual giant with the passing of Distinguished Professor Richie Poulton,” Gluckman said.

“Richie did so much to advance our understanding of human development and used his wisdom to impact public policy. . . Richie achieved global recognition for his exceptional leadership and refreshing of the Dunedin Multidisciplinary Study, a groundbreaking initiative that has fundamentally shaped our understanding of human development and life course sciences.

“His commitment to the rigorous application of social science principles has set a high standard for research in our field.”

Speaking to John Campbell for TVNZ’s Sunday programme in what would be his final interview, Poulton spoke of his own pride in the study, and his gratitude to those who’ve opened their lives up to it.

“It's the ultimate in pride. The feelings. The responsibilities. The day-to-day activity. The living, the breathing, the heart. Interactions that really are the… kindest, and some most surprising of all the types of interactions… The study is the living embodiment of what the feeling of working hard, doing the right thing and caring for people is all about.”

Poulton is reported to have spent most of his final weeks at home in Dunedin with his wife and their daughter Priyanka, a law student at the University of Otago.

"Cancer is the biggest joke ever foisted upon humanity,” he told Campbell. “Some of us have to cop it for every generation. My number came up, so just take it and go forward in the queue. That is all you can do."