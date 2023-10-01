Road closed near Levin after serious single-car crash
State Highway 57 has been closed near Levin after a serious crash on Sunday.
Emergency services were called to the highway near Potts Rd and Ihakara Hall in Koputaroa between Levin and Shannon.
A spokesperson for Hato Hone St John said one person was taken to Palmerston North Hospital in a moderate condition.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised, a police spokesperson said.
“The road is blocked and motorists are advised to take an alternate route.”
More to come