Weather: 6500 lightning strikes, severe gales and heavy rain on the way

Thousands of lightning strikes were recorded along the South Island on Monday.

The week is set to get off to a cold, wet and windy start for many, with warnings and watches for “severe gales and heavy rain ” in place for the lower North Island and much of the South.

MetService was forecasting a trough bringing strong winds to southern and central parts on Monday, with brief heavy rain for the west of the South Island.

Meanwhile there were more than 6500 lightning strikes over the South Island and coastline since midnight, according to Niwa.

Niwa's principal scientist, forecasting and media, Chris Brandolino said thunderstorms were not unusual [in South Island].

“However, the amount of lightning strikes [6500] from midnight to 7am [on Monday] might be a little unusual.”

MetService meteorologist Kathryn Hodge said the season change was typical for this time of year.

“The east of South Island is covered with wind warnings and the west of South Island has heavy rain warnings and watches.

Monique Ford/Stuff MetService was forecasting a trough bringing strong winds to southern and central parts on Monday.

”For Westland, rain amounting to 90 mm to 100 mm about the ranges and lesser amounts near the coast is expected untill 6pm on Monday.”

“Snow fall is going to affect the higher level roads in South Island.. [mainly in] inland Otago and Canterbury High Country.”

She said the warnings are mainly for South Island and Wellington, Wairarapa and Southern Hawke’s Bay in North Island.

NIWA El Niño is being cited as a weather phenomenon that could lead to our hottest ever summer in NZ. But what is it?

In Wellington, strong north westerlies with severe gales in exposed places gusting 120kph were expected, but were likely to ease on Monday evening.

Waka Kotahi issued a strong wind warning for SH2 over the Remutaka Hill on Sunday evening.

Monday morning in the upper North Island was expected to be cloudy with patchy morning drizzle, but southwesterly are likely to reach Auckland in the afternoon.

Hodge said a front that is currently affecting South Island is expected to move to North Island [on Monday].

“In the afternoon, it will reach Auckland and Northland, but it should clear overnight tonight [Monday].”

Temperatures in most areas would warm up after a frisk start.

“In the south of South Island, [including in] Ashburton, Timaru, Invercargill and Queenstown, overnight temperatures will be between -1 and 6C,” Hodge said.

“East of both islands can see low to mid 20s. Particularly for Christchurch and Dunedin, Napier, Hastings and Gisborne – it is going to be hot.”

However, in Christchurch northwesterlies are expected to rise to severe gales in exposed places, gusting 120kph.

“Showers developing early [Monday] evening with a strong southwest change and severe gale in exposed places gusting 120kph [is expected] in Christchurch,” said MetService.

Hodge said most weather warnings would end overnight, bringing more sun for most areas on Tuesday.

Brandolino said thunderstorm conditions would improve by Monday afternoon.

“It was a bumpy and kind of active morning [for west coast of South Island].

“Things should improve in terms of rain moving to Monday afternoon. Between this afternoon and tonight, it will be gradual improvement for this area.”