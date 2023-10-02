Roads closed due to slips in Manawatū

Parts of two roads in Manawatū have been closed due to slips on Monday. (File photo)

Parts of Ruahine Rd and Main South Rd in Manawatū have been closed on Monday due to slips.

The Manawatū District Council, in a Facebook post, said maintenance crews were on-site and assessing damage between Rangiwahia Rd and Mangaweka Bridge and Table Flat Rd and Oroua River.

The council is asking motorists to avoid the area until further notice.

METSERVICE MetService explains the latest Severe Weather warnings around the country on Monday.

Main South Road was estimated to reopen again later on Monday afternoon, and they will post an update when they receive that information.

This comes after wild weather passed over the country, with the Manawatū hit by severe north-west winds in the Tararua District, with gusts reaching up to 120kmh in exposed places.

MetService warned that strong wind gusts could damage trees, power lines and unsecured structures. Driving could be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.