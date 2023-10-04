Weather: Enjoy the sunshine before the rain makes a comeback

The weather is expected to be much more settled on Wednesday and Thursday for the entire motu. (File photo)

New Zealanders can enjoy at least two days of clear skies before the rain kicks in over the weekend.

MetService meteorologist Juliane Bergdolt said while the weather will be fine for most of the country, there will be a few cold starts for some in the North Island.

“It is quite chilly in a few places in North Island, particularly inland places in North Island,” Bergdolt said.

“At Taupo airport it is -4C on Wednesday morning and Taupo is sitting at 0C.

“Looking at the satellite image, most of the North Island is completely clear with some clouds in Gisborne and touching on to Wellington.

“It is a colder morning than yesterday as there are no clouds. Clouds reflect blankets and keep [the places] warmer. Also, the south-westerlies are bringing cold (winds) to the North Island.”

In the South Island, temperatures are expected to reach over 20C.

Blenheim, Christchurch and Dunedin are all likely to see temperatures between 20C and 23C.

‘It is quite warm for these areas [in South Island] in spring,” Bergdolt said.

“Over the weekend, everyone should see some rain, but nothing that is going to cause significant flooding.”