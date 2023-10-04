Quirky swap in temps between the North and South Island

After the windy start to the week the weather for the next few days is looking much more settled, thanks to an area of high pressure moving across Aotearoa New Zealand.

In a strange turn of events, the South Island has become the country’s warmer island, sitting 10 degrees warmer than the north, - so what's going on?

The MetService forecast said Southland was the warmest region in New Zealand on Wednesday with temperatures rising by about 9°C from an overnight low of around 4°C in the south.

In North Island, temperatures overnight plunged to freezing, with Waiouru recording -5.2°C and Taupo waking to -3.5°C.

MetService meteorologist Juliane Bergdolt said the temperature difference was “probably the most interesting thing that happened” weather wise on Wednesday.

Bergdolt said the driver behind the temperature shift was the cold system moving from the south to the north bringing with it bouts of rain and south-westerlies.

“And (the) South Island has cleared now and moved to a westerly flow. It is fairly normal to get westerly winds from Australia,” she said.

Bergdolt said higher temperatures in spring are not too unusual in the south but these [current temperatures] are in the higher range of the scale of New Zealand’s average spring temperatures.

The temperature difference is not expected to stay for long.

“We are going to see more heating in the North Island by the end of the day today [Wednesday],” said Bergdolt.

Both Auckland and Wellington are likely to see a jump of 4°C in temperatures to 18°C and 17°C on Thursday, which is “pretty normal spring temperatures.”

MetService forecast said Christchurch which recorded 22°C on Wednesday may see a drop by 3°C on Thursday.