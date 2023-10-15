Why are Chinese censors editing Kiwi books?

Text was redacted from Tze Ming Mok's short story No Shadow Kick, when it was recently published in The Penguin New Zealand Anthology - 50 stories for 50 years in Aotearoa.

A New Zealand writer and an anthology of Kiwi writing have been caught up in China’s new security law, with a short story edited by Chinese censors.

Writer Tze Ming Mok said publisher Penguin Random House contacted her in June when a Hong Kong printer’s censorship software picked up terms in her story that is part of a collection of New Zealand stories.

The Penguin New Zealand Anthology - 50 stories for 50 years, was poised for printing but could not proceed without a change to Mok’s story, she was told at the time.

She originally wrote the story No Shadow Kick in 2008, and in 2010 it was published in another anthology, Lost In Translation, which was printed in China without censorship.

Mok said she set the story within the context of post-handover Hong Kong, where predictions of immediate changes in society had not panned out. That is captured by a line in her story: “Everyone had been wrong about the Handover; doors stayed open and life went on, is still going on.”

Thirteen years after its first printing, Mok still didn’t think there was anything politically contentious in her work: “It’s my least controversial piece of writing,” she told Stuff. But the words “first Republic of China” and “Taiwanese flag” were enough to halt printing.

“Those phrases popped up, and it meant they wouldn’t pass through the censorship software. It meant the whole project was on hold.”

For Mok, rewriting the work wasn’t an option 15 years after she first penned it.

She offered for the story to be pulled from the anthology, which combines writing by 50 New Zealand authors including Patricia Grace, Vincent O’Sullivan, Janet Frame, Albert Wendt, Eleanor Catton and Paula Morris. Works in the collection were written between 1973 and 2023.

Claire Murdoch, head of publishing at Penguin Random House, said that, in collaboration with Mok, the company’s editor chose to clearly and visibly redact the relevant passage in the final printed edition of the book, so that it was obvious it had been censored.

“In my opinion, this was complementary with Tze Ming’s original story and very powerful in and of itself.”

Mok was also satisfied that the censorship was “laid bare”.

Penguin Random House prints the majority of its books in Australia, but that was not possible for the 50th anniversary anthology which was a special format, Murdoch said.

“The publisher has been printing in Hong Kong for many decades, especially full-colour or complex print-and-bind jobs where either the scale of economy, the specialist machinery, or the trained personnel to operate them, don’t exist in New Zealand or Australia,” she said.

When a book is likely to be censored, the company prints elsewhere in order to maintain its authors’ freedom of speech, “but sometimes we do get surprised”.

The censorship change came after China’s government passed a broad national security law for Hong Kong in 2020, following a popular uprising.

Kin Cheung/AP On June 9, 2019, hundreds of protesters marched on a street in Hong Kong as part of a rally against proposed amendments to extradition law. (File photo)

Dr Stephen Noakes, director of the China Studies Centre at the University of Auckland, said many things could be considered a threat to China’s national security within the scope of the law, “possibly including statements made outside China, in print or otherwise”, Noakes said.

“However, there is a great deal we do not know about how the law is being applied in practice.”

The terms picked up in Mok’s story could be interpreted as sensitive because the Republic of China has not existed since the People’s Republic of China (PRC) was established in 1949, and does not exist under PRC law, he said.

“To acknowledge its existence in any way is a violation of PRC laws and sovereignty under the one-China principle.”

Likewise, “Taiwanese flag” may be sensitive because, as far as the PRC is concerned, no such flag or state legally exists.

An allusion to the Taiwanese flag is taken as an expression of support for the Taiwanese Republic of China and an encroachment on the PRC’s claim to Taiwan as its own legitimate, sovereign territory, which it describes as a “renegade province”, Noakes said.

Awa Press publisher Mary Varnham said the Wellington-based company has found Chinese printers fantastic to work with, and she suspects they will be losing business because of the changes.

Awa Press regularly prints in China, she said, except for publications containing a reference to China – either positive or negative. Those are now printed in Australia.

But printing in China is not always a straightforward process. All books printed in China that contain a map must go through government censors with publishers having to put up with the delay, Varnham said.

The sixth edition of her company’s Antarctica Cruising Guide took a month to go through the government censors, she said.