Driver's lucky escape as tractor goes up in flames on State Highway 3 in Manawatū

The driver of a tractor and trailer had a lucky escape after his vehicle burst into flames as it was making its way down State Highway 3 in Manawatū.

JJ Hes was about a minute outside Turakina, heading towards Whanganui, when he saw smoke in the distance on Wednesday afternoon.

“I said to the step sons, ‘oh look at this, something’s not right here’. As we got a bit closer we could see the flames at the front of the tractor.

“I slowed right down, and by that point he was still mobile, still driving, and he came right past us, he stopped right next to us and pretty much kicked the door open and came jumping out of the flames.”

Hes said the driver of the tractor had stayed inside it long enough to get it off the road.

The driver yelled out that he was OK, but Hes said he looked like he was in a state of shock.

A police officer was on the scene within a minute and, along with two truck drivers, tried to extinguish the blaze with fire extinguishers.

“It looked like it was out and then all of a sudden it just went back up again, and it was all over, there was no putting it out at that point,” Hes said.

Supplied A tractor and trailer went up in flames as it was making its way down State Highway 3 in Manawatū.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Murray Dunbar said fire crews had been called to the scene at 3.17pm and had extinguished the blaze.

Crews from Marton and Whanganui were called, and by 4pm were dampening down hotspots.

A police spokesperson said the road was closed, but it had since reopened.