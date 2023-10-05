Boil water notice lifted for some parts of Queenstown after cryptosporidium outbreak

A boil water notice was put in place on September 18, after a cryptosporidium outbreak was identified in the town.

A boil water notice issued after dozens of people in Queenstown got sick has now been lifted in some parts of the resort town.

The notice was issued on September 18, after a cryptosporidium outbreak was identified in the town. Residents using a public water supply were advised to boil water until further notice.

The notice was lifted on Thursday morning for the Kelvin Heights water distribution zone, which supplies water into Frankton, a bustling suburb of Queenstown.

Water samples for that zone had been cleared by water services regulator Taumata Arowai.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council provided Taumata Arowai with an updated drinking water safety plan – reflecting changes in relation to the Kelvin Heights treatment plant and distribution – last week and an updated isolation plan for the plant on Sunday.

The council’s property and infrastructure general manager, Tony Avery, earlier said the council’s focus was now on completing the final processes to meet Taumata Arowai’s requirements.

“We began flushing the supply from Kelvin Heights [Monday] morning in addition to continued monitoring and sampling.

Supplied/Supplied This map provided by the Queenstown Lakes District Council shows the areas affected by the boil water notice.

“Assuming the results are clear in line with our expectations, we will then be in a position to agree ending the boil water notice for those residents and businesses served by this particular local supply.

“I would emphasise that this measure will only apply to the Kelvin Heights water supply that extends into Frankton; we’ve produced a map so people can see the exact boundary.”

Other parts of Queenstown would still need to abide by the current restrictions.

It was likely the boil water notice in other areas in central Queenstown would not be lifted until December.

Mayor Glyn Lewers earlier said the council had secured UV disinfection equipment, an effective protosoa barrier. It was expected to be installed by December 8.

Public Health South said the number of confirmed cryptosporidium cases had risen to 56, with 12 probable cases and eight under investigation, as of 10am Sunday.

The council appealed to everyone in the district to continue to maintain good hand hygiene to minimise the risk of secondary infection.

A boil water notice remains in place until further notice for properties serviced by a council water supply in the following areas:

• Queenstown Town Centre (out to Industrial Place)

• Queenstown Hill

• Frankton Road and suburbs on the hill above Frankton Road out to and including Goldridge Way and Goldrush Way

• Fernhill and Sunshine Bay