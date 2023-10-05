1980 murder of Alicia O'Reilly: Police try controversial DNA tool used by FBI to catch American serial killer

Alicia O’Reilly, 6, was raped and murdered in her bed in Auckland’s Avondale in 1980.

Warning: This story contains details about sexual abuse which some readers may find distressing

Police are usinga controversial DNA tool in a desperate attempt to investigate unsolved cases, including the rape and murder of a young girl in 1980.

Alicia O’Reilly, 6, was raped and murdered in her bed in Auckland’s Avondale in 1980 while her older sister Juliet slept in the same room.

Police will also use the tool to investigate the 2008 murder of Mellory Manning in Christchurch.

Manning, 27, a sex worker, was stabbed, strangled, sexually violated and bashed with weapons before her half-naked body was dumped in the Avon River in Dallington.

The two horrendous crimes shocked New Zealand and police questioned hundreds of suspects, but the killers were never found.

After navigating the complex privacy and legal considerations, police were granted permission to use genetic genealogy testing to identify killers.

Supplied/Supplied Mellory Manning, 27, a sex worker, was stabbed, strangled, sexually violated and bashed with weapons before her half-naked body was dumped in the Avon River in Dallington.

The DNA tracing involves building a family tree from publicly accessible genealogy websites to narrow the list of suspects.

While this type of testing has never been done before in New Zealand, it is being used internationally to help solve cold cases and identify human remains.

The DNA tool caught global attention when it led the FBI to catch one of America’s most notorious serial killers, Joseph DeAngelo, dubbed the “Golden State Killer” in 2018.

The tool helped investigators run a suspected DNA sample through a public database, leading to former police officer DeAngelo.

Detective Superintendent Ross McKay said police and the Institute of Environmental Science Research began a trial on the use of a genetic investigative tool on two criminal cold cases, Operations Dallington and Sturbridge.

McKay said using techniques like FIGG, could provide investigative leads and potentially resolve some of the most serious unsolved crimes.

“This is a complex investigative tool and only cases where suitable DNA evidence has been captured during the criminal investigation would be considered after all other investigative avenues have been considered and exhausted.”

McKay said the police forensic service provider will only send digital genetic code to a third-party international service provider and no actual DNA material will be sent overseas.