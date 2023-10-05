Watch: Young dolphin rescued after being caught in mooring rope in Coromandel Harbour

A young dolphin has been rescued after a rope from a vacant mooring was wrapped around its tail in Coromandel Harbour.

An off-duty police officer has leapt into action to free a small dolphin after it became stuck in a mooring in Coromandel Harbour.

Jonny Campbell was with his family near Hannaford’s Wharf on Thursday morning when he saw a pod of about 12 dolphins swimming and playing around moored boats in the bay.

But when he got into a kayak to have a closer look, he could see a rope from a vacant mooring was wrapped around the tail of a young dolphin.

“The kayak was on the beach ready to go, and I thought I’d go take a look just for curiosity's sake, and next minute it was a good thing I was there.”

Campbell said all the other dolphins were frantically swimming around the stuck dolphin, and a larger dolphin - which he thought was its mother - appeared to be trying to lift the trapped dolphin up so it could breathe.

He went to a nearby charter boat to borrow a knife, but didn’t end up having to use it. Instead, Campbell was able to lean over the side of his kayak and set the dolphin free.

“As I got real close to the dolphins, it wasn’t thrashing around as much and I managed to pull the buoy and the dolphin back towards me and loosened the rope and got it off the tail pretty quick,” he said.

“Off it went, with its mum and the rest of the pod, they all swam out around the point and off into the sea. So they all hung around until the little one could get rescued.”

Campbell works for the police on Auckland’s motorways and has been involved in rescues before - but this was his first with a dolphin.

“I have rescued plenty of animals on the motorway, most recently the pig in Te Atatū, but other animals as well, including cows, sheep, dogs, cats, ducks, but never dolphins!”