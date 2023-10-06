Arrest made in Dunedin police operation at Kaikorai Valley Rd

One person has been arrested following a police operation in a part of Dunedin’s Kaikorai Valley Rd, near State Highway 1.

The road was closed on Friday morning at the Burnside off-ramp of SH1 to the south, through to Barr St in the north.

Motorists were asked to avoid a section of Kaikorai Valley Rd south of Barr St, due to a police operation in the area, a police statement said.

Shortly before 7.30am, Otago coastal area commander Inspector Craig Brown​ said the police operation in Kaikorai Valley Rd, Dunedin, had concluded without issue and cordons were being lifted.

“No injuries are reported, one person has been arrested and charges are being considered,” Brown said.

“Police wish to thank motorists and residents of the area for their cooperation while the section of road was closed.”

A Stuff reporter at the scene said police left an industrial area along Kaikorai Valley Rd just before 7.30am.

One officer was spotted holding an evidence bag containing what appeared to be shoes and a wooden item.

Police at the scene declined to comment.

Foleys, a plumbing firm, appeared to be at the centre of their investigation. It is understood an ambulance was there earlier in the morning.