'Police operation' unfolding in Dunedin with disruption for State Highway 1
A part of Dunedin’s Kaikorai Valley Road near State Highway 1 is closed for a “police operation”.
The road at the Burnside off-ramp of SH1 at the south, through to Barr Street at the north was closed on Friday morning.
Motorists were asked to avoid a section of Kaikorai Valley Road south of Barr Street, due to a police operation in the area, a police statement said.
“Diversions are in place.”
A Waka Kotahi tweet said the road is closed “due to an incident”.
“Avoid these off-ramps this morning and use alternative routes where possible,” said the tweet.
No further information was provided by the police at this time.