'Police operation' unfolding in Dunedin with disruption for State Highway 1

Police on the scene of their operation unfolding in Dunedin early Friday.

A part of Dunedin’s Kaikorai Valley Road near State Highway 1 is closed for a “police operation”.

The road at the Burnside off-ramp of SH1 at the south, through to Barr Street at the north was closed on Friday morning.

Motorists were asked to avoid a section of Kaikorai Valley Road south of Barr Street, due to a police operation in the area, a police statement said.

“Diversions are in place.”

A Waka Kotahi tweet said the road is closed “due to an incident”.

“Avoid these off-ramps this morning and use alternative routes where possible,” said the tweet.

No further information was provided by the police at this time.