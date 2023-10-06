Sex worker 'shaken' and 'scared' after person shot at Auckland brothel

A man is in a serious condition after being shot at an Auckland nightclub.

A sex worker was left shaken after a man was shot in front of her at an Auckland nightclub and rushed to hospital in a serious condition.

Emergency services responded to reports of a man with a gunshot wound at a Vincent Street address at 1.57am on Friday.

Locals confirmed the gunshots were fired at One33 Vincent Adult Entertainment Club.

A nearby convenience store manager, Mahar Saad said the sex worker was really shaken and scared.

"She said one of her customers came to meet her and got involved in a fight with another man at the brothel. Her customer fired multiple gunshots, injuring the other man badly,” he said.

“She was so scared ... she wanted to eat but couldn’t eat.”

Saad said he didn’t hear the gunshots, but found out about the incident when the sex worker, who is his regular customer, visited the store at around 3.30am.

Auckland City CIB detective inspector Chris Barry said while the investigation was still in the early stages, they believed this was an isolated incident and there was no wider risk to the public.

“Police are working to establish the exact circumstances leading to the man's injuries and would like to hear from anyone who has information which could assist our enquiries.”

Auckland Central National Party candidate Mahesh Muralidhar said it’s not hard to keep Auckland safe.

“I am sick and tired of waking up to this stuff.

“This [Auckland] is not a complex city. It is not a big population. It's not hard to keep it safe.

“We need [to do] first, simple things like we need to make sure that police have the tools to fight gangs and address gangs and push back on gangs and that needs to happen so that you need the tools and then the culture to be able to push back. You need people committing crimes to understand that there are serious ramifications to crimes.”

A local resident, who doesn’t want to be named, said they saw armed police in the area and were concerned about their family’s safety.

“I think it is time to leave Auckland CBD. I can’t let my kids live under constant fear in a place where gunshots, robberies and stabbings have become an everyday thing.”

The injured man remains in hospital.

A part of Vincent St was closed for about 3 hours between 2am and 5am.

Police cordons were removed at 8am on Friday.

A scene guard remains in place.