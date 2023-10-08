Sunday Star-Times announces short story awards judging panel, new top prizes

Highly esteemed literary editor Harriet Allan has been welcomed onboard as judge of the Sunday Star-Times Short Story Awards.

Allan is part of an impressive judging panel taking part in the annual awards, rounding out what will be a stellar year for the competition, with a prize money boost thanks to generous sponsors, and the introduction of a creative writing theme for one of the categories.

Allan, a former Penguin editor who worked with the publisher and its earlier iterations for nearly 35 years, has published the country’s pre-eminent writers including Fiona Kidman, Owen Marshall, Witi Ihimaera and Charlotte Grimshaw.

She has worked on books across all genres including award-winning novels and literary nonfiction titles and is now working as a freelance editor. In today’s Star-Times she writes, “Short stories might be about momentous events, but they can also be about the extraordinary within the ordinary.”

Among the other talented judges this year are doctor and author Emma Espiner, who will judge the best emerging Māori writer category. Espiner (Ngāti Tukorehe, Ngāti Porou) this year published her bestselling memoir, There’s a Cure for This, and is an experienced broadcaster, podcaster and writer.

Dr Lana Lopesi will judge the best emerging Pasifika writer category. Lopesi is a writer and critic, whose third book, Pacific Arts Aotearoa, is out this month.

And last year’s open category winner Bernard Steeds will judge the Milford Foundation best secondary schools writer category. Steeds is a two-time winner of the short story awards (the first time in 1998); his works have been extensively published.

This year, for the first time, the competition is introducing a theme for its secondary school writers, and inviting young people to submit a short story that incorporates themes of the environment, the effect of climate change on the environment and how the world may look for their generation in the future. This category is open to any author attending a secondary school at the time of entering.

Says Steeds, “I'm really honoured to be asked to read the next generation of Aotearoa writers. Climate and te taiao (the environment) are huge themes – I really hope to be challenged. If you're thinking of entering, I'd encourage you to trust your voice, trust your experiences, trust whatever you have to say.”

The awards are sponsored by Milford Foundation and Penguin Random House, with Penguin being a longtime provider of expert advice and guidance.

Says its head of publishing, Claire Murdoch, “The storied legacy of these awards just continues to grow, along with the calibre of writing they attract from Aotearoa’s ever more diverse writing talent and the careers they have catalysed.

“We are wildly proud to be associated with these awards and with the [Star-Times] after almost 40 continuous years, and just cannot wait to read this year’s brilliant stories.”

Star-Times editor Tracy Watkins says the awards provide the ideal opportunity for budding authors to write their futures. Past winners include Eleanor Catton, Kirsten McDougall, and Carl Nixon.

“With the biggest prize pool ever, and our fantastic judges now locked in, we’re expecting to see an impressive number of entries for this year’s competition,” she said.

This year’s prize money has grown to a pool of $13,000, with the open category seeing a boost to $8500 for the winner. The remaining categories have prizes of $1500 each, with the best emerging Māori and Pasifika writers also eligible to win the top prize, which would mean a total prize of $10,000.

As well as the prize money, winners are given valuable feedback on their writing.

The categories

Open award (up to 3000 words) - $8500 prize

Emerging Māori writer (up to 3000 words) - $1500 prize

Emerging Pasifika writer (up to 3000 words) - $1500 prize

Milford Foundation secondary schools writer (up to 2000 words) - $1500 prize

Key dates

Entries open today, Sunday, October 8, and close at 11.45pm , November 12.

, November 12. Winners will be announced in the Sunday Star-Times in December.

Winning entries will be published in the Sunday Star-Times and Stuff over summer.

How to enter