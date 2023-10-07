Christopher Luxon condemns views of US Christian group he once visited

“This event was world-class”, “it blew all my expectations out of the water”, proclaimed the then Air NZ CEO, Christopher Luxon.

Such was the weight of the high-profile endorsement it was used in the 2017 promotional material for JH Aotearoa, a parent and child Christian adventure experience.

Luxon also appears in a video highlights reel from 2015. He can be seen smiling while white water rafting on the “father and son experience”.

The $2250 a father and son includes six days of action-packed adventure and five “Big Top” evening talks.

According to the JH Aotearoa ministry website, the New Zealand group was “birthed” in the mid 2010s by members of the leadership team of its US parent, JH Ranch California.

Iain McGregor/The Press National party leader Chris Luxon on the West Coast.

JH Ranch California’s current eleven point “Statement of Faith” says it stems from - the Old and New Testament are decreed the “supreme and final authority in faith and life.”

It reads: “We believe that any form of homosexuality, lesbianism, bisexuality, bestiality, incest, fornication, adultery, and pornography are sinful perversions of God’s gift of sex.”

JH Aotearoa has provided Stuff with a separate statement of faith which did not include references to homosexuality or gender. It is included in this story below.

Luxon told Stuff he was not aware of the US group’s statement, “I do not support or endorse those views at all. I absolutely condemn those views.”

In 2018, Luxon visited JH Ranch in the United States after his 2015 JH Aotearoa experience.

Supplied Christopher Luxon, Air NZ CEO, endorsement of JH Ranch Aotearoa in 2017 promotional materials.

“We enjoyed it so much that our family has donated to the Rotorua camp, our kids volunteered there, and the kids attended JH Ranch camps in the US where my wife and I visited them once,” he told Stuff.

One of JH Aotearoa’s founders and early trustees is the National Party candidate in Maungakiekie, Greg Fleming, though all references to his involvement appear to have been wiped from the group’s website around the same time Fleming was making headlines for comparing same-sex civil unions to incest and polygamy.

And after queries from Stuff about JH Ranch’s belief system, the entire ‘about’ page was taken down and remains so at the time of publishing.

supplied The website's page is now down.

When asked by the Tova podcast if he shares the same values as JH Ranch California, Fleming said, “I haven't been involved with JH since 2015, I don't know what their statements are.”

He said when he was involved with the group it was not part of their values system that homosexuality, lesbianism and bisexuality were perversions of God’s gift of sex.

Asked if it was something that was ever articulated or taught as part of the programme, Fleming said no.

National Party National’s candidate for Maungakiekie Greg Fleming helped found JH Aotearoa.

In a statement, JH Aotearoa told Stuff, it’s a small, independent volunteer-run NZ charity.

“Like most Christian organisations, we have Christian values and beliefs and these inspire us to build communication, trust and respect between parents and their teenage children, so they can have strong, enduring relationships.”

It said: “Our focus and content is not on the areas you outlined (the US group’s beliefs).”

It also provided its statement of faith.

SUPPLIED A screenshot from the US group's statement of faith.

(Above is a screenshot from the US group's statement of faith. The group’s other beliefs have been removed from this image. You can read them here. The New Zealand group’s statement of faith is below)

SUPPLIED The NZ statement of faith.

In the 2017 promotional material, Luxon is quoted as asking, “how do we impart our values to our children? JH Aotearoa really helps you to do that.”

But Luxon says he does not share the current values of the JH Ranch parent group, “I strongly believe that everyone, no matter who they are or how they identify, should be respected and free to express themselves and love who they love.”

SUPPLIED Luxon’s endorsement of the NZ group when he was head of Air NZ.

In 2004, during the debate about the civil union bill going through parliament, Fleming put out a statement saying: "We must be clear that the sole purpose of this Bill is to provide for same-sex marriage in all but name. Government propaganda suggesting civil unions are an alternative for defacto couples is just a farce.”

"Why is the government allowing discrimination to continue by refusing to legally recognise other relationship forms such as the union of siblings or more than two people?"

When asked about the old comments in April, Fleming said they “weren’t helpful” and “I wouldn’t make them again”.

SUPPLIED Mentions of Greg were removed.

In September 2013, Fleming became one of two trustees to form JH Aotearoa.

Until recently, Fleming’s role in establishing JH Aotearoa was displayed on the ‘About’ page of the group’s website.

It once read: “After years of prayer the dream started to become a reality in 2014 when Phil Thompson and Greg Fleming and a number of other New Zealanders attended JH Ranch with their children.”

“Having experienced the on going [sic] impact of a JH Ranch experience in their own lives, the small team of new Zealanders [sic] who attended the Ranch, began to meet together to pray and share the Everlasting Adventure they had began [sic]”.

It now reads: “After years of prayer the dream started to become a reality in 2014 when a number of New Zealanders attended JH Ranch with their children.”

His endorsement for the 2017 weekend experience on the website has also since been deleted but can be found on old versions of the site:

SUPPLIED Fleming’s endorsement.

“I have never encountered anything like JH Ranch. The context that JH provides to be able to work on simultaneously your relationship with your daughter (or son) and your relationship with the Lord is utterly life transforming and I could not recommend it enough.”

When asked by the Tova podcast, Fleming would not directly say whether he shares the views of JH Ranch about homosexuality, instead repeatedly directing Stuff to a recent interview he did with Newsroom in which he said he would be supportive if one of his five children wanted to marry a same-sex partner.

"I would support their decision to be able to do what they want to do – 100 percent," he told Newsroom, "From a political and legal point of view, I don't think the government and laws should be determining for them what they can and can't do.”

Though they would not be able to hold the ceremony at the family’s church: "In terms of my Christian faith, being a member of the church that I'm part of, marriage is only between a man and a woman. So they couldn't actually get married in the church that I'm part of, but they could find other churches that would marry them."

Luxon and Fleming have both publicly spoken about their parenting philosophy, which is also the philosophy taught at JH Aotearoa and promoted by the founder of the original JH Ranch in America, Bruce Johnstone.

In a Father's Day Facebook post, Luxon said, “our primary role as a parent then [5-12 years] was to be a “cop”... When they became teenagers our role shifted to that of a “coach”... Now our kids are 18+ and our role has changed again to being a “consultant”.”

Supplied Christopher Luxon explaining his parenting style, also taught at JH Ranch, with a picture from his time at JH Aotearoa.

When asked in 2018 how his role as a parent has changed over the years Fleming told Newstalk ZB, “you go from being a cop to coach to being the consultant.”

Johnstone, the founder of JH Ranch, also promoted the parenting style, explaining how he used it with his own son, “from 0 to 5 we were your caretaker... At about 6 years to 12 years old we kind of transitioned as your parents to play the role of the cop”, he told Family Life USA in 2008.

The cop to coach philosophy is explained in greater detail on the JH Ranch parenting page and as an offshoot of the American original, it’s also taught at JH Aotearoa.

In his maiden speech, Luxon called out the stereotyping of “those who have a Christian faith in public life as being extreme”. He said his faith has anchored him, given his life purpose and shaped his values.

“My faith has a strong influence on who I am and how I relate to people.. My faith is personal to me. It is not in itself a political agenda.

“I see Jesus showing compassion, tolerance, and care for others. He doesn't judge, discriminate, or reject people. He loves unconditionally.”

He has been repeatedly pushed on whether his faith-based views on abortionwould influence legislative change under a government he leads. Luxon has strongly rejected that.

To hear the full interview with Greg Fleming follow the Tova podcast feed wherever you get your podcasts, and you will automatically be sent the shortcast when it drops.