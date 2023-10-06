One dead, serious injuries reported in Kaimai crash

The two-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of SH29 and Rapurapu Rd, police said (file photo).

One person has died after a serious crash on the Waikato end of the Kaimai Ranges, which closed part of the road.

Waikato police are advising motorists to avoid the Waikato end of State Highway 29 after the crash on Friday afternoon, which left one person in a serious condition and another with moderate injuries.

The two-vehicle crash, just east of the intersection with Rapurapu Rd, was reported to police at 3.15pm.

A second person has critical injuries, and a third has serious injuries.

People are advising motorists to avoid the area and delay travel.

Waka Kotahi said SH29 was closed between the intersection of SH29/SH28 and Poripori Rd, Lower Kaimai.