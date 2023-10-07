NZ crew who spent winter in Antarctica stuck for few more days after plane fault

The plane was grounded after a fault was detected by the onboard automatic monitoring system (file photo)

The New Zealand skeleton crew who kept Scott Base operational over the winter will have to spend at least a few more days in the cold, after a fault was detected on the plane that was meant to bring them home.

The plane, a Royal New Zealand Air Force Boeing 757, flew down to Antarctica on Friday, according to a New Zealand Defence Force spokesperson.

Since then, a fault has been detected by the onboard automatic monitoring system.

“Work is underway to determine whether this can be rectified by the maintenance personnel and pack-up kit with the aircraft or whether spare parts will be required to be sent down to rectify the fault.”

The consequences of this means the ‘wintering over team’ that were due to fly back to Christchurch on the aircraft, will now be stuck at the bottom of the world.

The crew will have to be rescheduled onto another flight, likely later in the week, the spokesperson said.

“Antarctic operations present unique challenges due to the extreme weather conditions, however, the RNZAF has contingency plans for situations like this and a back-up aircraft is available should further support be needed.”

In late September, Antarctica NZ said 17 people had kept ‘the home fires burning’ at Scott Base through the winter.

They’ve now been replaced by a summer crew, with the first team consisting of engineers, tradies, mechanics, chefs, domestics, technicians and field guides.

“The first priority for the incoming crew is outdoor survival training, fire-fighting drills, and preparing for an influx of scientists in a couple of weeks.”