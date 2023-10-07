Fears kayaker is missing in Raglan after kayak trailer found

Police are urgently appealing for information about the kayak trailer. (File photo)

A kayak trailer found in Raglan has raised fears someone has not returned from a day out on the water.

The kayak trailer was found at a property on Greenslade Rd in Raglan at about 1.45pm, without a kayak on it.

Police have not received a missing person report for any kayakers in the area but would like to make sure that the kayaker is safe and well.

Search and Rescue and Coastguard have also been notified and are making enquires.

Police staff beleive the kayaker may have launched from Lorenzen Bay into Raglan’s Whaingaroa Harbour.

If you have any information, please contact Police on 111 and quote event number P056285415.