Fears of kayaker missing in Raglan allayed after trailer retrieved

The kayaker may have launched from Lorenzen Bay into Raglan’s Whaingaroa Harbour on Saturday. File photo

Fears a kayaker could be missing in Raglan have been allayed after an abandoned kayak trailer was claimed.

The kayak trailer was found at a property on Greenslade Rd in Raglan at about 1.45pm on Saturday, without a kayak on it, sparking fears someone was missing.

NZ police The kayak trailer was found on a property on Greenslade Rd, Raglan.

Police, Search and Rescue and Coastguard were all alerted to the situation, with police appealing for information.

However, the trailer was retrieved later on Saturday, with police calling off the search at about 6.20pm.