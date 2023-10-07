Fears of kayaker missing in Raglan allayed after trailer retrieved
Fears a kayaker could be missing in Raglan have been allayed after an abandoned kayak trailer was claimed.
The kayak trailer was found at a property on Greenslade Rd in Raglan at about 1.45pm on Saturday, without a kayak on it, sparking fears someone was missing.
Police, Search and Rescue and Coastguard were all alerted to the situation, with police appealing for information.
However, the trailer was retrieved later on Saturday, with police calling off the search at about 6.20pm.