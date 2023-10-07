Motorcyclist dies in serious crash in Ngāruawāhia

Police say a motorcyclist died in the crash in Ngāruawāhia. (File photo)

A motorcyclist has died in a crash in Ngāruawāhia on Saturday evening.

The crash, involving a car and a motorcycle, happened at 4.55pm on Great South Rd, by the golf course.

Police said the motorcyclist sadly died at the scene. There were no other injuries.

Police’s Serious Crash Unit is investigating the incident.

Great South Road has been closed since the crash but is expected to reopen at 8.30pm.

A rescue helicopter attended the incident, St John ambulance said on social media.